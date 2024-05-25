Hot, Dry Weather Likely To Persist In City
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Larkana and Mohenjo Daro Meteorological Office on Saturday predicted that due to the current heat wave prevailing in the region, Larkana Division might face temperatures of 50 to 51 °C and will feel up to 53 °C on Sunday.
Very hot and dry weather will continue to prevail across the division for the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature of 50 °C was recorded during the last 24 hours.
Very hot and dry weather has also been forecast for the division.
