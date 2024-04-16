Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Mirpurkhas Police on Tuesday busted a gang of human traffickers operating across Punjab and Sindh arresting its two members and rescued two girls.

According to a police spokesman, the operation against the human traffickers was supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Shahbaz and Musmat Zubaida, while their another woman accomplice was still at large. A case against the accused was registered at the Women Police Station in the light of statement of rescued girls.

The police said that the gang members used to trap women and girls visiting shrines or stranding at bus stops and terminals in Punjab and shift them to Sindh for forced labour or prostitution.

