Open Menu

Human Traffickers Gang Busted In Mirpurkhas, 2 Girls Rescued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Human traffickers gang busted in Mirpurkhas, 2 girls rescued

The Mirpurkhas Police on Tuesday busted a gang of human traffickers operating across Punjab and Sindh arresting its two members and rescued two girls

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Mirpurkhas Police on Tuesday busted a gang of human traffickers operating across Punjab and Sindh arresting its two members and rescued two girls.

According to a police spokesman, the operation against the human traffickers was supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpurkhas Captain (retd) Asad Ali Chaudhry.

The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Shahbaz and Musmat Zubaida, while their another woman accomplice was still at large. A case against the accused was registered at the Women Police Station in the light of statement of rescued girls.

The police said that the gang members used to trap women and girls visiting shrines or stranding at bus stops and terminals in Punjab and shift them to Sindh for forced labour or prostitution.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Sindh Police Punjab Police Station Asad Ali Women Labour

Recent Stories

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

3 minutes ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

3 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

2 minutes ago
 Man killed in Attock

Man killed in Attock

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, bio ..

Pakistan's envoy holds meeting with biosafety, biotechnology team in Brussels

3 minutes ago
Empowering women economically crucial for society ..

Empowering women economically crucial for society development: Nilofar Bakhtiar

46 minutes ago
 Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

Fully prepared against West Indies: Sidra Amin

45 minutes ago
 Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in ..

Macron recalls dark side of French WWII history in resistance tribute

46 minutes ago
 Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates ' ..

Thousands rally in Georgia as parliament debates 'foreign influence' law

50 minutes ago
 Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weat ..

Dubai airport diverts flights as 'exceptional weather' hits city

49 minutes ago
 Railways police seek cancellation bail of constabl ..

Railways police seek cancellation bail of constable who manhandled woman

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan