IBA, Karachi launches Dispute Resolution Forum

The Center for Executive Education (CEE), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi launched the Dispute Resolution Forum (IBA-DRF) at the City Campus to promote services such as mediation, arbitration and conciliation as effective means of resolving disputes especially in the civil/commercial space

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Center for Executive Education (CEE), Institute of Business Administration IBA ), Karachi launched the Dispute Resolution Forum (IBA-DRF) at the City Campus to promote services such as mediation, arbitration and conciliation as effective means of resolving disputes especially in the civil/commercial space.

The IBA DRF is inspired by the Harvard Negotiation Project; a project created at Harvard University, which deals with issues of negotiations and conflict resolution, said a statement issued IBA here on Saturday.

The IBA-CEE has launched this forum to support the business community, especially owners of family businesses, to take advantage of available alternative dispute mechanisms such as mediation for cost-effective and expeditious dispute resolution.

DRF will seek to implement non-court based practices of dispute resolution and negotiation, by working on real world disputes, improving conflict intervention methods, providing education and training, writing and disseminating conflict resolution techniques and practices.

The forum will provide services of a panel of experts in dispute resolution for commercial disputes and negotiations.

The Forum is spearheaded by an Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) team, comprising of Advocate of the High Courts of Pakistan and Chair ICC Mediation Commission Ms. Navin Merchant; General Consul, Company Secretary and Head Corporate Communications ICI Pakistan Limited Ms. Nausheen Ahmad; Advocate and Assistant Professor IBA Karachi Mohammad Sohaib Saleem; and Barrister at Ijaz Ahmed and Associates, Hardwicke Chambers in Lincoln's Inn, London and Advocate High Court, Altaf Qureshi.

The forum can be accessed by emailing on drf@iba.edu.pk.