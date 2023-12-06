Open Menu

ICRC, MPRC Observe International Day For Persons With Disabilities

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 10:53 PM

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Muzaffarabad Physical Rehabilitation Center (MPRC), commemorated the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) on Wednesday in Muzaffarabad

The event aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities (PWD) and promote their inclusion in the society, a news release said.

In Pakistan, PWDs face many challenges related to limited accessibility to transportation and public infrastructure, barriers to inclusive and quality education, workplace discrimination, limited job opportunities, social stigma, and misconceptions about disability. The IDPD serves as a platform to raise awareness about their rights and promote their equitable inclusion in society.

The event in Muzaffarabad brought together people with disabilities, along with government representatives, organizations of PWDs, disability rights activists, educational institutes, and the local community.

Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Director General Health AJK, also attended the event as the guest of honour. Speaking to the participants, he said, “We should foster a collective commitment to create a society where persons with disabilities can participate fully, equally, and effectively.”

At the event, different activities were planned for the PWDs, including games, painting, mehndi stalls, and a musical performance by a person with a disability. Keynote speakers also discussed the need to increase social inclusion opportunities.

The ICRC has been supporting people with disabilities in Pakistan for over four decades. It provides physical rehabilitation services, artificial limbs, walking aids wheelchairs and physiotherapy services in addition to promoting social inclusion of people with disabilities across all spheres.

In the last 10 years, the ICRC’s mission to empower people with disabilities has reached more than 150,000 individuals.

