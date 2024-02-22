ICT Admin Raids Petrol Pumps; Inspects Instruments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM
The Labour Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has conducted raids at petrol pumps across various areas of the City Sub-Division to uphold consumer rights
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Labour Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has conducted raids at petrol pumps across various areas of the City Sub-Division to uphold consumer rights.
The inspection was aimed at to ensure compliance with price regulations set by OGRA and maintaining accurate measuring instruments.
During the inspections, district administration officials took decisive action, apprehending one pump owner and issued warnings for flouting price regulations.
Additionally, two individuals were fined for failing to maintain proper measuring instruments.
The teams of the district administration also directed the petrol pump owners to ensure sanitation standards, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces.
These swift actions underscore the commitment of local authorities to safeguarding consumer interests and upholding regulatory standards within the petrol industry.
Recent Stories
7th annual 'Job and Trade Fair 2024' held at Isra university
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman
SSCI chief announces formation of FMCG standing committee at chamber level
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: ..
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information
Pupils injured in knife attack at German school, suspect detained
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic
Inter continue title march after Champions League statement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol Pakistan issues Performance Report5 minutes ago
-
Court extends Amir Mughal's interim bail53 seconds ago
-
Providing neat, clean environment to citizens top priority, says MWMC chairman54 seconds ago
-
Good News for Honey Bees: Plantation of millions of Bair, Palosa saplings begins59 seconds ago
-
Tehsil administration clears Malam Jabba road snow, ensures traffic flow44 seconds ago
-
Misreporting of judgment in proscribed literature case created misunderstanding: apex court46 seconds ago
-
KUJ hosts reception in honour of Caretaker Minister for Information47 seconds ago
-
Lowari Tunnel open for all traffic51 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman hosts hi-tea to visiting Dutch hockey club players29 seconds ago
-
Senate body approves amendment in Pakistan Penal Code30 seconds ago
-
ECP declares winners of reserves seat for Sindh Assembly31 seconds ago
-
Bikaner Food Street inaugurated inside Farid Gate in connection with Cholistan Rally33 seconds ago