ICT Admin Raids Petrol Pumps; Inspects Instruments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The Labour Department of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has conducted raids at petrol pumps across various areas of the City Sub-Division to uphold consumer rights.

The inspection was aimed at to ensure compliance with price regulations set by OGRA and maintaining accurate measuring instruments.

During the inspections, district administration officials took decisive action, apprehending one pump owner and issued warnings for flouting price regulations.

Additionally, two individuals were fined for failing to maintain proper measuring instruments.

The teams of the district administration also directed the petrol pump owners to ensure sanitation standards, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in public spaces.

These swift actions underscore the commitment of local authorities to safeguarding consumer interests and upholding regulatory standards within the petrol industry.

