IESCO Issues Power Shutdown Programme
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, I-11/1, I-10/1, I-10/2, Dhila, Upper Topa, Patriata, PAF, Industrial-I, II & III , warid, Old PTN, Ittihad Foundry, SH Steel, Siddiqui Steel, SES, Fazal Ghee, U-Phone Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Shahpur, Dhok Noor Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hasu, Alamabad, Lakho Road, Farooq Azam Road, Shams Colony, Purodhai, Quaidabad Feeders, Attock Circle, Kohsar Colony, Kala Khan, Shikradra Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Paran, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachhari, Abbaspura, Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, Jakhar Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dhoda, Jund Awan Feeders and surrounding areas.
