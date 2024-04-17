IFA Inspects 80 Food Outlets, Issues Fines Worth Rs 0.3 Mln
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Deputy Director Operations (DDO) of Islamabad Food Authority (IFA), Dr. Tahira Saddique, while sharing a last week report of the authority, stated that the authority inspected 80 food outlets and imposed fines totaling Rs 307,000 on
errant shopkeepers found flouting regulations.
Talking to APP, she said that with an unwavering commitment to quality assurance, the authority's latest report underscored its relentless pursuit of adherence to food safety standards across the Federal Capital.
On the directions of Director Food, Irfan Nawaz Memon, she accompanied by the Food Safety Teams (FSTs) inspected
80 establishments and sealed 17 outlets due to substandard food quality and inadequate arrangements, she said.
Additionally, she said a staggering total of 61 oral warnings were issued, signaling a zero-tolerance approach towards violations. Responding promptly to citizens' concerns, the authority diligently addressed public complaints, ensuring accountability and responsiveness in its operations, Dr Tahira said.
Highlighting its commitment to combating adulteration, Dr Tahira said the IFA disposed of 100 liters of milk, 109 liters of fake cold drinks, 35 kg of defective expired items to upholding stringent quality standards and protecting consumer welfare.
On the occasion, she appealed to the masses to cooperate with the food department in identifying illegal food production units that were operating in small houses to ensure public safety.
Notably, the authority imposed a complete ban on the sale of Chinese salt, and gutka, emphasizing its commitment to upholding stringent standards of food safety and hygiene.
Dr Tahira Saddique reiterated the IFA's dedication to fostering a healthy environment for the citizens of the federal capital.
She emphasized that strict action would be continued against those food outlets that were involved in selling adulterated
or unhygienic food items. The safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the IFA and no negligence would be tolerated
in this regard, she warned.
/395
Recent Stories
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachments: Sargodha commissioner suspends 5 MC officials2 minutes ago
-
Govt wants to make youth self-employed through tech skills11 minutes ago
-
Adopting austerity policy of KP Govt - just a Swing in the Air11 minutes ago
-
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms18 minutes ago
-
Excise vehicle to provide civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden21 minutes ago
-
Top officials strategize safety shield for Chinese citizens, businesses in ICT21 minutes ago
-
Inter-collegiate girls volleyball, squash tournaments held21 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt reiterates to dismantle drug trade, facilitates drug addicts rehabilitation21 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive: 14 centers set up in Khanewal21 minutes ago
-
Iron ore futures close higher31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit Civil Hospital, enquire after health of injured31 minutes ago
-
Nine held over selling bread on high prices32 minutes ago