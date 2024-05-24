IHC Orders For Live Broadcasting Of Missing Persons' Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 11:52 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered for live broadcasting of its proceedings in all missing persons’ cases including poet Ahmed Farhad’s abduction.
Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, who heard the case, in the eight-page order regarding the today’s hearing, summoned the high government officials on May 29.
The order said that the report should be submitted to the Registrar Office if the abductee is recovered before the next date of hearing.
It said that the Attorney General for Pakistan informed that the missing poet was not recovered so far and they were in contact with law enforcement agencies regarding his recovery. The AGP has requested for more time for recovery of missing person.
The court said that the petitioner’s lawyer stated that the AGP had given an assurance for the recovery of the poet in last hearing. He stated that there were threats to the life of his client.
It further said that as per the police, geofencing of the victim had been done and soon they would be able to reach the relevant location.
The order said that senior journalist Hamid Mir apprised the court regarding the notification of PEMRA on coverage of court proceedings, and the AGP clarified that the court could order for media coverage in any case it considered appropriate.
It said that as the case was important in nature due to which the "court orders for media coverage of it".
It considered the issue of missing persons a matter of public interest so it granted permission for live broadcasting of it, the court noted.
It said that the court had appointed Journalist Hamid Mir and Secretary PFUJ as amicus curiae in the case. The Minister of Law and Justice and secretary are also named as judicial assistance to answer on the key questions.
