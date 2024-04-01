Open Menu

IHC Suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s Sentence In Thoshakhana Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 06:23 PM

IHC suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi’s sentence in Thoshakhana case  

A IHC two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq passed the order after recording statement of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

A IHC two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq passed the order.

The court passed the order after recording statement from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor.

The NAB prosecutor informed the bench that upon reviewing the case, it was deemed appropriate to suspend the sentence.

The IHC CJ observed that the appeal against the punishment would be scheduled for a hearing after the Eid holidays.

Earlier, on January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) had sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 14 years imprisonment each in the Toshakhana case. This verdict was delivered by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, who also disqualified them from holding any public office for a decade. Additionally, a fine of Rs787 million was imposed on them.

It may be mentioned here that Imran Khan is currently serving jail terms in cases related to cipher, toshakhana, and an alleged 'illegal' nikkah.

Similarly, Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, is serving her sentence in the toshakhana and 'illegal' nikkah cases.

