Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2024) Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on six bail applications of PTI founder Imran Khan and one bail application of his wife Bushra Bibi until June 4.

Additional Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka heard six bail applications of PTI founder Imran Khan and one of Bushra Bibi.

On behalf of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, lawyers Mirza Asim, Zahid Bashir, and Fatahullah appeared in court. The PTI lawyers requested the postponement of the hearing and asked to present arguments on the next date.

Imran Khan’s lawyer stated that today the hearing for the 190 million pound case and the cipher case in the afternoon is scheduled.

On this, Judge Afzal Majoka said that during the last hearing, he wanted to give a long date, but the PTI lawyers had requested today’s date for arguments on the bail applications.

The PTI lawyer said they thought the cipher case would be concluded, but hearing is scheduled for Wednesday (today).

During the last hearing, Adiala Jail authorities had informed that the video link system was coming from Haripur.

The video link system has now arrived, and Adiala Jail authorities should be instructed to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder via video link.

The court postponed the hearing on the bail applications of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until June 4.