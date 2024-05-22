In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan

on Wednesday conducted an open-courts at Jouharabad and khushab,

and listened to complaints of people.

He issued directives to the departments concerned to address complaints

at the earliest.

Talking to APP, Mushtaq Awan said the objective of the open courts was to provide

easy and swift justice to people, adding that for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fee

was required.