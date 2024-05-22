Open Menu

In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM

In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan

on Wednesday conducted an open-courts at Jouharabad and khushab,

and listened to complaints of people.

He issued directives to the departments concerned to address complaints

at the earliest.

Talking to APP, Mushtaq Awan said the objective of the open courts was to provide

easy and swift justice to people, adding that for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fee

was required.

Related Topics

Sargodha Khushab

Recent Stories

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4

21 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance i ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..

39 minutes ago
 Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming ..

Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..

41 minutes ago
 Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

2 hours ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

3 hours ago
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan