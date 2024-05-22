In-charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) In charge of the Federal Ombudsman Sargodha region Mushtaq Ahmed Awan
on Wednesday conducted an open-courts at Jouharabad and khushab,
and listened to complaints of people.
He issued directives to the departments concerned to address complaints
at the earliest.
Talking to APP, Mushtaq Awan said the objective of the open courts was to provide
easy and swift justice to people, adding that for filing a complaint no lawyer or any fee
was required.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 held over roti/naan price overcharging3 minutes ago
-
Regional Director, provincial Ombudsman holds open court to address employee grievances in Sanghar12 minutes ago
-
Health Dept issues guidelines on dengue prevention, fumigation started12 minutes ago
-
Dry, very hot weather forecast for city12 minutes ago
-
Governor KP vows to present province’s development case at every forum12 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran16 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 421 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise with district administration23 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered23 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential goods to the people is ..39 minutes ago
-
US believes in supremacy of human rights, stands with Kashmir Cause: Terry Meza52 minutes ago
-
Projector facility launched in schools52 minutes ago