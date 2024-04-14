International Layer Conference At UAF On Thursday
April 14, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would organize one-day International Layer Quality Conference 2024 here on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
a UAF spokesman said here on Sunday that the conference would be arranged in collaboration with World Poultry Science Association (WPSA) Pakistan Branch on the topic of “Challenges in Layer Health, Nutrition, Production and Management”.
The national and international poultry experts were invited and they would deliver keynote lectures during this conference which would be held at CAS Auditorium UAF, he added.
