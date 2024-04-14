Open Menu

International Layer Conference At UAF On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 09:40 PM

International Layer Conference at UAF on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) would organize one-day International Layer Quality Conference 2024 here on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

a UAF spokesman said here on Sunday that the conference would be arranged in collaboration with World Poultry Science Association (WPSA) Pakistan Branch on the topic of “Challenges in Layer Health, Nutrition, Production and Management”.

The national and international poultry experts were invited and they would deliver keynote lectures during this conference which would be held at CAS Auditorium UAF, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World April Sunday University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

13 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

24 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

24 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

24 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

24 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

24 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

24 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

24 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

24 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

24 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan