Iranian Envoy calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Consul General of Iran in Karachi Hasan Nourian called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Pakistan-Iran relations, the visit of the President of Iran to Pakistan and other matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

Talking to Iranian CG, the Governor Sindh said that there is a relationship of love with Iran and the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan will further strengthen the mutual ties existing between the two nations.