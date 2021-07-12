Iranian restaurants in Lahore soon: cultural centre DG

Director General of Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore Agha Jafar Ronas has said that people of Iran have brotherly relations with Pakistanis for long and Lahorites will find Iranian restaurants in the town very soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General of Iranian Cultural Centre Lahore Agha Jafar Ronas has said that people of Iran have brotherly relations with Pakistanis for long and Lahorites will find Iranian restaurants in the town very soon.

Talking to a delegation of journalists at Iranian Cultural Centre in Lahore, he said that Pakistan and Iran were bound in religious, cultural and historical ties that would further strengthen in the coming days.

He said that Pakistan and Iran were countries with same belief and promotion of cultural activities would improve relations between the two countries.

Jafar Ronas, paying homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said that Iqbal's poetry played a bridging role in strengthening the relations between Iran and Pakistan.