IRSA Releases 127,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:50 PM

IRSA releases 127,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 127,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 201,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1433.71 feet and was 35.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 38,000 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1125.05 feet, which was 75.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,900 cusecs and 17,400 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 74,400, 116,400, 35,300 and 7,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 82,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 17,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala

