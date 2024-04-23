Open Menu

IRSA Releases 129,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 129,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 197,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1443.47 feet and was 45.47 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 35,500 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1136.85 feet, which was 86.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 55,600 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 75,200, 59,900, 85,800 and 52,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 85,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala

