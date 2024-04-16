IRSA releases 188,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 188,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 301,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1423.30 feet and was 25.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 66,900 cusecs and 6,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1113.50 feet, which was 63.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 78,700 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 95,900, 38,800, 35,100 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 137,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 13,600 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.