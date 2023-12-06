Open Menu

Islmabad Admin Cracks Down On Petrol Pump Violations In Nellore

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Islmabad admin cracks down on petrol pump violations in Nellore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) In a decisive move, Assistant Commissioner Nellore Uzair Ali on Tuesday conducted an extensive inspection of petrol pumps in the PS Shahzad Town and Khanna areas.

The inspection revealed widespread irregularities and violations of established norms, prompting the Assistant Commissioner to take stern action, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

During the inspection, one person was apprehended for committing blatant violations and promptly transferred to the police station for further legal proceedings.

Additionally, four individuals were imposed with hefty fines as a consequence of their non-compliance with regulations. This uncompromising stance serves as a clear message to petrol pump owners that any deviation from the established guidelines will not be tolerated.

The Assistant Commissioner of Nellore went a step further by issuing a stern warning to all petrol pump owners, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed standards. Any future instances of non-compliance will be met with even stricter measures, the Assistant Commissioner cautioned.

This crackdown on petrol pump violations is a welcome development for the residents of Nellore, who can now rest assured that they are receiving the quality and quantity of fuel they deserve.

The Assistant Commissioner's proactive approach and unwavering commitment to upholding consumer rights are commendable and set a high standard for others to follow.

