Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands Accused In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over an accused to the police on nine-day physical remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused Inam-ul-Haq before ATC Judge Khalid Arshad and sought his physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case and was hiding to avoid arrest.

He submitted that the custody of the accused was required for investigation and pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused.

The court handed over the accused to the police for nine days and ordered for his production on expiry of the remand term, June 8.

The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the attack on Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

