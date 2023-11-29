Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 35 suspects to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 35 suspects to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 35 suspects to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the Sarwar Road police produced the suspects, Muhammad Ubaid, Abid, Irfan Ali and others, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court that investigations had been completed from the accused and no further physical remand was required. He mentioned that clubs and other related material had been recovered from their possession whereas their photo gramatic test had also been conducted.

He further submitted that the details of suspects' phone record and social media accounts had also been obtained.

At this, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered to produce them on expiry of their remand term, December 13.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps' commander Lahore ), during May-9 violence.