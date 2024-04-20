Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

(@Abdulla99267510)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administers the oath to him during a simple but graceful ceremony.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim took oath as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court at Governor House in Peshawar on Saturday (today).

The development happened after Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan who took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court last year in August retired last week.

The former CJ Khan wanted his elevation to the Supreme Court but it could not happen.

Former CJ Mohammad Ibrahim Khan had raised concerns regarding what he perceives as the exclusion of judges from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the consideration for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The PHC CJ had voiced his concerns in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. In the comprehensive four-page letter, he expressed profound disappointment over what he perceives as instances of arbitrariness, discrimination, and favoritism in the process of appointing judges to the esteemed Supreme Court.

Drawing attention to the recent vacancies within the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Khan highlighted a notable observation: out of the four vacant positions, only one was filled by appointing a judge from the Balochistan High Court. This decision left Justice Ibrahim Khan bewildered, especially in light of his seniority, eligibility, and the existence of multiple vacancies.

Justice Ibrahim Khan, holding the position of the second senior-most Chief Justice among all High Courts in Pakistan, reiterated his justified expectation of being considered for elevation to the Supreme Court. He emphasized his unwavering dedication to the judiciary, spanning over 31 years of service, and his steadfast commitment to upholding integrity, impartiality, and justice.