Open Menu

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim Takes Oath As PHC Chief Justice

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:16 PM

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC Chief Justice

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administers the oath to him during a simple but graceful ceremony.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim took oath as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court at Governor House in Peshawar on Saturday (today).

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath to him during a simple but graceful ceremony.

The development happened after Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan who took oath as chief justice of the Peshawar High Court last year in August retired last week.

The former CJ Khan wanted his elevation to the Supreme Court but it could not happen.

Former CJ Mohammad Ibrahim Khan had raised concerns regarding what he perceives as the exclusion of judges from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the consideration for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The PHC CJ had voiced his concerns in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. In the comprehensive four-page letter, he expressed profound disappointment over what he perceives as instances of arbitrariness, discrimination, and favoritism in the process of appointing judges to the esteemed Supreme Court.

Drawing attention to the recent vacancies within the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Khan highlighted a notable observation: out of the four vacant positions, only one was filled by appointing a judge from the Balochistan High Court. This decision left Justice Ibrahim Khan bewildered, especially in light of his seniority, eligibility, and the existence of multiple vacancies.

Justice Ibrahim Khan, holding the position of the second senior-most Chief Justice among all High Courts in Pakistan, reiterated his justified expectation of being considered for elevation to the Supreme Court. He emphasized his unwavering dedication to the judiciary, spanning over 31 years of service, and his steadfast commitment to upholding integrity, impartiality, and justice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Peshawar Balochistan Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali August All From Court

Recent Stories

 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain o ..

 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team

21 minutes ago
 realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style ..

Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!

47 minutes ago
 CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural rel ..

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

48 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

2 hours ago
Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan