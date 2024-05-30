Open Menu

KKKUK, KUST Receive Assurances Of Financial Support From Chairman HEC

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

KKKUK, KUST receive assurances of financial support from Chairman HEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) In a significant development for Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak and Kohat University of Sciences & Technology Kohat KUST, Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din, Vice Chancellor of the universities held a pivotal meeting with Chairman Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, on Thursday.

The focus of the meeting was to address the financial challenges faced by the universities and explore avenues for extended support.

Accompanied by Treasurers Zafar and Hafiz Ismail Khan and other officials, Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din engaged in constructive dialogue with Chairman HEC, discussing the financial matters that impede the university's progress.

The outcome of the meeting was highly promising, as Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmad expressed his principled agreement to provide maximum support to KUST and Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak.

This commitment marks a significant milestone in the universities' journey towards academic excellence and sustainable growth.

Expressing his satisfaction in the leadership of Chairman HEC, Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer ud Din conveyed his optimism for the universities' future. He anticipated a comprehensive financial backing from HEC Islamabad. He extended gratitude to the Chairman HEC for his favorable consideration of the universities' concerns, highlighting his commitment to address challenges faced by KUST & Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak.

The assurance of financial support from HEC Islamabad will open new avenues for Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak and KUST in empowering the universities to pursue their academic progress.

