Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrests 10 Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Kohat police arrests 10 suspects

Kohat Police launched on Friday a massive search and strike operation in Kohat tehsil of Lachi. During the operation, 10 suspects were arrested, and illegal weapons were recovered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Kohat Police launched on Friday a massive search and strike operation in Kohat tehsil of Lachi. During the operation, 10 suspects were arrested, and illegal weapons were recovered.

The weapons seized during the search operation include 2 guns, 1 repeater, 2 rifles, 2 pistols, 4 chargers, and dozens of cartridges.

In the search operation, raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders.

An intelligence-based search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan and SHO Lachi Jaber Khan. A heavy contingent of police and elite forces also participated in the operation. 

APP/arq/378

Related Topics

Police Kohat Criminals

Recent Stories

Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-ele ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26

2 seconds ago
 Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO

Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO

3 seconds ago
 22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is ..

22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Bar ..

DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat

2 minutes ago
 Tree plantation drive launched

Tree plantation drive launched

2 minutes ago
 Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pak ..

Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani

2 minutes ago
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 mill ..

Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million

18 minutes ago
 PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME

18 minutes ago
 Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at

Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at

18 minutes ago
 Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Con ..

Prevention of Burn Injury; Children’s Poster Contest held

18 minutes ago
 City security arrangements reviewed

City security arrangements reviewed

18 minutes ago
 4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain' ..

4 dead as fire ravages residential block in Spain's Valencia

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan