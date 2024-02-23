Kohat police arrests 10 suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Kohat Police launched on Friday a massive search and strike operation in Kohat tehsil of Lachi. During the operation, 10 suspects were arrested, and illegal weapons were recovered.

The weapons seized during the search operation include 2 guns, 1 repeater, 2 rifles, 2 pistols, 4 chargers, and dozens of cartridges.

In the search operation, raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders.

An intelligence-based search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan and SHO Lachi Jaber Khan. A heavy contingent of police and elite forces also participated in the operation.

