Kohat Police Arrests 10 Suspects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Kohat Police launched on Friday a massive search and strike operation in Kohat tehsil of Lachi. During the operation, 10 suspects were arrested, and illegal weapons were recovered.
The weapons seized during the search operation include 2 guns, 1 repeater, 2 rifles, 2 pistols, 4 chargers, and dozens of cartridges.
In the search operation, raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of the criminals, including the houses of the proclaimed offenders.
An intelligence-based search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan and SHO Lachi Jaber Khan. A heavy contingent of police and elite forces also participated in the operation.
