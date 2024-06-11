Open Menu

Kohat Police Claim To Arrest Five Member Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Kohat police claim to arrest five member gang

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Kohat police claimed to have arrested a five-member gang involved in stealing electricity transformers and power cables, here on Tuesday.

The outlaws were identified as Asayed Khan, Abdullah, Habibullah, Prabi Khan and Umar Khalid.

Police said that the gang members who belong to Jarma and Muslimabad area have confessed to their crimes.

Stolen cables and tools that were used in the theft activity also recovered from possession of the gang.

Further investigations are underway.

