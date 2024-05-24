Open Menu

KP Budget Based On Assumptions: Opposition Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2024 | 08:24 PM

KP budget based on assumptions: Opposition Leader

Leader of the Opposition Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Ibadullah on Friday criticized the provincial budget 2024-25, saying it was based on mere assumptions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Leader of the Opposition Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Ibadullah on Friday criticized the provincial budget 2024-25, saying it was based on mere assumptions.

Talking to the media here in the assembly premises, he said the provincial government claimed that it had presented the budget while breaking the tradition, but there was nothing new for the people in it.

The finance minister himself had admitted that the KP government was depending for 92 percent funds on the Federal Government and strangely he claimed that he presented a surplus budget.

A Rs 300 billion supplementary budget was presented to hide the corruption of the government, he alleged.

Ibadaullah said that the budget had no relief for the common man, rather it was just manipulation of words. The government was in haste to get the budget passed before June 3, he added.

The opposition leader said that allocation of Rs 2.5 billion subsidy for the BRT (Bus Rapid Transport) system was unjustified as so many schools could be built by that amount.

APP/adi-ash

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Man June Media Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Joint opposition in KP rejects provincial budget

Joint opposition in KP rejects provincial budget

5 minutes ago
 DPM Dar emphasizes uniform high quality medical ed ..

DPM Dar emphasizes uniform high quality medical education in country

5 minutes ago
 Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major ..

Merged areas of Fata, southern districts get major share in KP budget 2024-25

12 minutes ago
 World Markhor Day celebrated

World Markhor Day celebrated

12 minutes ago
 Shaza chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee me ..

Shaza chairs USF Board, Ignite Policy Committee meetings

12 minutes ago
 4-day Punjab Police sports gala concludes

4-day Punjab Police sports gala concludes

12 minutes ago
Minister promises peace, order across province

Minister promises peace, order across province

12 minutes ago
 KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JU ..

KP Governor visits Mufti Mehmood Markaz to meet JUI leadership

30 minutes ago
 Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate com ..

Pioneers of Punjab Emergency Service celebrate completion of 20 years

31 minutes ago
 AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China ..

AIERD, Arid Agriculture University launch “China Fellowship 2024”

31 minutes ago
 China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills enc ..

China warns of Taiwan 'war' as military drills encircle island

31 minutes ago
 Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facil ..

Health minister highlights enhanced eye care facilities at govt hospitals

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan