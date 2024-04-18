Open Menu

KP CM Condemns Killing Of Custom Officials In Dera

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 09:18 PM

KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned the incident firing on a vehicle of Customs Intelligence and killing officials in Dera Ismail Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned the incident firing on a vehicle of Customs Intelligence and killing officials in Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed grief over the martyrdom of the Customs officials and directed police to arrest the culprits of the incident and bring them to justice.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed patience for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

He directed best medical treatment for the injured of the incident.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Injured Firing Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Vehicle Dera Ismail Khan Best

Recent Stories

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate out ..

Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook

3 minutes ago
 Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cas ..

Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases

3 minutes ago
 Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette ta ..

Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations

24 minutes ago
 Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and re ..

Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador

3 minutes ago
 High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impac ..

High FED on cigarettes demonstrates positive impact

35 minutes ago
 MoU signed for skilled manpower in AJK: PM lauds i ..

MoU signed for skilled manpower in AJK: PM lauds initiative

8 minutes ago
PTCL posts 14 % revenue growth

PTCL posts 14 % revenue growth

8 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Zero Line Kartarpur Sharif to Inaugurate ‘Besakhi’

45 minutes ago
 MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its i ..

MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception

53 minutes ago
 Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case agai ..

Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM

53 minutes ago
 KP politicians, civil society laud President's add ..

KP politicians, civil society laud President's address

50 minutes ago
 Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures i ..

Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan