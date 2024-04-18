KP CM Condemns Killing Of Custom Officials In Dera
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 09:18 PM
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday strongly condemned the incident firing on a vehicle of Customs Intelligence and killing officials in Dera Ismail Khan
He expressed grief over the martyrdom of the Customs officials and directed police to arrest the culprits of the incident and bring them to justice.
The chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs and prayed patience for them to bear the loss with fortitude.
He directed best medical treatment for the injured of the incident.
APP/adi
