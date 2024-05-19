Open Menu

KP Govt Arranges Special Flights To Bishkek To Evacuate Pak Students

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 11:50 PM

KP Govt arranges special flights to Bishkek to evacuate Pak students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has arranged special flights to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan to safely evacuate the Pakistani students and other citizens after the incidence of violence against foreigners.

In a statement issued here to this effect, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the provincial government has arranged two special flights for the purpose, adding that the first special flight with Pakistani citizens on board, will arrive at Peshawar airport today (Monday) and the other will arrive here tomorrow (Tuesday).

Ali Amin Gandapur has said that these flights will be free of cost, and the expenditure will be borne by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The free air service can be availed on first come first serve basis for which the stranded Pakistani citizens can share their data on WhatsApp Nos. 0343- 3333049/ 0344-0955550.

The family members of the stranded citizens can obtain information to this effect using toll free No. 1700. The Chief Minister has further stated that it was a collective responsibility to ensure timely and safe evacuation of stranded Pakistani citizens, and the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has made arrangements in this regard.

He has prayed for the safe return of each and every Pakistani citizen and added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government stands by its citizens in this difficult hour of their lives.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Family Government Share WhatsApp (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

1 day ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

1 day ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

1 day ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

1 day ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

1 day ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

1 day ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

1 day ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

1 day ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

1 day ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan