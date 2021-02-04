KP Govt designs world standard cricket stadium at Kalam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has designed a project for the establishment of an international standard cricket stadium at Kalam, Swat.

The proposed stadium will be established on 120 acres of land already available.

The project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.358 Million in two years period.

A meeting to review progress on proposed project was held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair wherein the proposed design of the stadium was presented to which he agreed in principle and directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Besides other facilities, the proposed stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 6000 spectators at a time. Instead of cement concrete, artificial wood will be used in most of construction work of the stadium to maintain the natural beauty of the area.

Briefing the chief minister about various aspects of the project, it was informed that a suitable piece of land measuring more than 600 kanal was already available in Kalam for the construction of sports infrastructure out of which only 120 acre was required for cricket stadium.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to design projects for setting up a football ground and park on the access land further directing them for plantation on considerable piece of land as well so that natural beauty of the area could further be enhanced with the aim to promote Eco Tourism.

He termed the promotion of sports activities in the province as one of the priority areas of his government and said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan, the incumbent provincial government was taking result oriented steps under a well-planned strategy to ensure conducive environment for sports activities in the province.