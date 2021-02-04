UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Designs World Standard Cricket Stadium At Kalam

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

KP Govt designs world standard cricket stadium at Kalam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has designed a project for the establishment of an international standard cricket stadium at Kalam, Swat.

The proposed stadium will be established on 120 acres of land already available.

The project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.358 Million in two years period.

A meeting to review progress on proposed project was held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair wherein the proposed design of the stadium was presented to which he agreed in principle and directed the concerned authorities for necessary steps.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Besides other facilities, the proposed stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 6000 spectators at a time. Instead of cement concrete, artificial wood will be used in most of construction work of the stadium to maintain the natural beauty of the area.

Briefing the chief minister about various aspects of the project, it was informed that a suitable piece of land measuring more than 600 kanal was already available in Kalam for the construction of sports infrastructure out of which only 120 acre was required for cricket stadium.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to design projects for setting up a football ground and park on the access land further directing them for plantation on considerable piece of land as well so that natural beauty of the area could further be enhanced with the aim to promote Eco Tourism.

He termed the promotion of sports activities in the province as one of the priority areas of his government and said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan, the incumbent provincial government was taking result oriented steps under a well-planned strategy to ensure conducive environment for sports activities in the province.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Progress Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

MoCCAE, Korea’s Rural Development Administration ..

21 minutes ago

Realme 7i with 64 MP quad camera is now available ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs board meeting of Al Qasimia U ..

51 minutes ago

Facebook hosts virtual briefing session on ‘Figh ..

52 minutes ago

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.