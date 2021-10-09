UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Launches 4 Bln Rupees Loan Scheme For Educated Youth: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

KP govt launches 4 bln rupees loan scheme for educated youth: Bangash

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Saturday said that the provincial government has launched a 4 billion rupees loan scheme for the educated youth.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual convention of Government Post Graduate College No.1 Abbottabad.

He said that 1900 new lecturers were being recruited to enhance the capacity of colleges while the arrival of these lecturers will further improve the capacity and quality of education. The advisor disclosed that the provincial higher education department would launch 45 new projects which would help in further improving the quality of education.

He further said that the youth can get a loan of 0.5 to 2 million rupees through which they can start their own business and develop an independent career for themselves.

Kamran Bangash said that in the current challenging times, youth should utilize their ideas and try to build a career for themselves with the help of facilities offered by the provincial government.

The advisor while emphasizing the youth said that use their abilities and degrees for making their career rather than applying for a class IV job and try to establish themselves as per their qualifications.

He said that the education system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was changing completely, Kamran Bangash urged the students to do their best for discipline in their lives, he also suggested the students read the book "The Magic of Thinking Big".

During the convocation, 450 degrees were awarded to the students of MA, M.Sc and BS four-year programs who have graduated from the Govt. Degree College No.1 Abbottabad, while 22 students were awarded gold medals including 12 of MA, M.Sc while 0 students of BS four-year program.

Vice-Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Prof. Dr. Tahir Irfan Director Higher Education Prof. Zahoor-ul-Haq, Principal Govt. College Abbottabad Professor Jamil and others also addressed the gathering.

Related Topics

Loan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Education Abbottabad Job Turkish Lira Gold Post From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s ..

Human Fraternity principles are at core of UAE’s vision for present and future ..

60 minutes ago
 Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

Nearly 200 teenagers to be in action from Sunday

1 hour ago
 All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same ..

All areas of KP to be developed on basis of same parity: CM Mahmood Khan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City focuses on holistic care on breast cancer awarenes ..

2 hours ago
 Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 ..

Rangers to provide security during bye-polls on 2 AJK LA constituencies

2 hours ago
 Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFAR ..

Seven held with drugs, illegal weapons in MUZAFFARGARH

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.