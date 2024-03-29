KPC, Unilever collaborate for capacity building on climate journalism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Karachi Press Club (KPC) and Unilever Pakistan joined hands in an interactive session aimed at delving into the intricacies of climate change reporting and its crucial role in shaping public awareness and policy discussions.

The session commenced with an overview of Unilever's sustainability initiatives, which not only seek to transform the livelihoods of those associated with the organization but also aspire to create a broader societal impact, according to a news release.

Discussions centered on the need to differentiate between climate change and its impacts, as well as environmental degradation.

Afia Salam, Media Development Specialist, and Climate Change expert emphasized the significance of bridging the private and public sectors to find mutually beneficial solutions.

She said, "Bringing together the private and public sectors is essential to provide reporters and journalists with access to accurate and authentic field information and resources, crucial for effective climate change journalism.

"

Shoaib Ahmed, Secretary of the Karachi Press Club, underlined the strategic necessity of facilitating such conversations and bringing them to the forefront for actionable solutions.

He said, "It is imperative to facilitate these conversations and highlight them for impactful and actionable solutions," offering the Karachi Press Club's platform for organizing future events of this nature.

Fatima Arshad, Head of Sustainability at Unilever Pakistan, emphasized the ongoing nature of climate change and the need for sustained efforts.

She said that climate change is not a one-off event and requires an end-to-end disaster management strategy for resilience and preparedness. "It is an ongoing process that affects every aspect of life, from food security to the natural ecosystem," she added.