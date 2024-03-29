KPC, Unilever Collaborate For Capacity Building On Climate Journalism
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The Karachi Press Club (KPC) and Unilever Pakistan joined hands in an interactive session aimed at delving into the intricacies of climate change reporting and its crucial role in shaping public awareness and policy discussions.
The session commenced with an overview of Unilever's sustainability initiatives, which not only seek to transform the livelihoods of those associated with the organization but also aspire to create a broader societal impact, according to a news release.
Discussions centered on the need to differentiate between climate change and its impacts, as well as environmental degradation.
Afia Salam, Media Development Specialist, and Climate Change expert emphasized the significance of bridging the private and public sectors to find mutually beneficial solutions.
She said, "Bringing together the private and public sectors is essential to provide reporters and journalists with access to accurate and authentic field information and resources, crucial for effective climate change journalism.
"
Shoaib Ahmed, Secretary of the Karachi Press Club, underlined the strategic necessity of facilitating such conversations and bringing them to the forefront for actionable solutions.
He said, "It is imperative to facilitate these conversations and highlight them for impactful and actionable solutions," offering the Karachi Press Club's platform for organizing future events of this nature.
Fatima Arshad, Head of Sustainability at Unilever Pakistan, emphasized the ongoing nature of climate change and the need for sustained efforts.
She said that climate change is not a one-off event and requires an end-to-end disaster management strategy for resilience and preparedness. "It is an ongoing process that affects every aspect of life, from food security to the natural ecosystem," she added.
Recent Stories
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
04 killed in Spain as Storm Nelson looms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Encroachers create problems for pedestrians, shoppers in Cantt Bazaar23 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers held23 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life33 minutes ago
-
Qawwali evening featuring Ustad Shahid Ali Khan held at Lok Virsa33 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on gas pilferers in Sargodha43 minutes ago
-
Kite seller among five held; narcotics, Kites recovered1 hour ago
-
Policeman gunned down in Tank2 hours ago
-
Two minors died after consuming poisonous apples2 hours ago
-
One killed , two injured in road accident2 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed by hitting vehicle3 hours ago
-
Disputes resolution, enhanced understanding vital for regional peace, stability: Pakistan's India di ..4 hours ago
-
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis13 hours ago