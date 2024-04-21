Open Menu

KPK Police Ensures Safety Measures For Minority Communities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KPK Police ensures safety measures for minority communities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Following the directives of District Police Chief (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tufail on Sunday, a security assessment was carried out by DSP Headquarters Cadet Nazir, along with personnel from the churches of RI Police Line, Cantt Police station and City boundaries.

During the assessment, DSP Headquarters Cadet Nazir issued necessary instructions to the deployed officers and personnel.

Additionally, detailed discussions with administrative authorities covered security and other pertinent matters, resulting in the assurance of foolproof security measures.

Emphasizing their commitment to peace and security, including the protection of minority communities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police reaffirmed that all necessary measures are being implemented in this regard.

