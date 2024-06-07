- Home
KPT Hosts Session On "Strategic Significance Of Pakistan, Challenges, And The Way Forward"
Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A session emphasising the strategic significance of Pakistan among contemporary challenges and outlining the path forward was convened at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Staff College, Lalazar here on Friday.
The session was presided over by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and attended by Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi and senior management/officials of KPT.
Senator Mushahid Hussain shed light on the global shifts and emphasised the increasing importance of China, particularly in the context of ongoing and prospective CPEC projects. Stressing the need for Pakistan to enhance its international relations with both the West and China, Mushahid Hussain highlighted the importance of maintaining balanced geopolitical relations and a robust foreign policy.
Furthermore, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed underscored that Pakistan possesses a 60% youth demographic, which has the potential to exceed progress both nationally and internationally.
He emphasised the pivotal role of KPT as the gateway to Pakistan and the Central Asian region, contributing significantly to Pakistan's economy.
The occasion also recognised the research contributions of eminent scholar Ramzan Baloch, whose work, "Aik Lapata Shehr Ka Suragh" was discussed by guest speakers Mehmood Sham and Dr Syed Jaffer Ahmed.
The book explores the evolution of Karachi, with a particular focus on the role of the Karachi Port Trust in the city's history as well as in the country’s economy.
Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi appreciated Ramzan Baloch's research for its valuable insights into Karachi's history and urban development.
The chairman KPT thanked and expressed appreciation for Senator Syed Mushahid Hussain Sayed and the guest speakers, Mehmood Sham and Dr Syed Jaffer Ahmed. He presented them with crests to mark the successful conclusion of the event.
