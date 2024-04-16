Kundi urges opposition alliance to prioritize dialogue over reservations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday urged the opposition alliance to go for dialogue for addressing their reservations.

"The PTI government currently holds power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; thus, their initial step should be to establish a judicial commission within the province," he asserted while talking to a private news channel.

Kundi emphasized that they (PTI) should demonstrate some courage and consider relinquishing the seats secured by Fazal ur Rehman’s JUI candidates at the province.

In response to a question, the PPP leader said central executive committee (CEC) of the party was responsible for determining whether to participate in the Federal government. Kundi stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party keen to provide the PML-N with a fair opportunity of governance.