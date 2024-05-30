KUST VC Meets HEC Chairman To Discuss Funding
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Professor Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin, Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) held a meeting with Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, on Thursday here.
According to Official Sources, During the meeting, the two discussed financial matters pertaining to Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and Khushal Khan Khattak University of Karak.
Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured Dr. Naseeruddin that funds would be released for both institutions, providing much-needed support for their academic and research endeavors.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three dead, survivors rescued after 20 days adrift9 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover mainpuri, motorcycle9 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Khyber district9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for prevention against copy during board annual examination9 minutes ago
-
UN Living Indus team visits LWMC head office9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army installs solar system in Gwadar to ensure uninterrupted educational activities9 minutes ago
-
'Cancer is a serious health problem': Syed Qasim Ali Shah19 minutes ago
-
Free medical, eye camp benefits over 900 in Kasur19 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris being victimized for demanding right to self-determination: APHC20 minutes ago
-
Roshan Pakistan programme to end energy crisis: Awais Laghari39 minutes ago
-
Riphah University students visit Senate secretariat at Parliament House39 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates nation as Pakistan launches 2nd satellite for fastest internet connectivity39 minutes ago