KUST VC meets HEC Chairman to discuss funding

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Professor Dr. Muhammad Naseeruddin, Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) held a meeting with Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, on Thursday here.

According to Official Sources, During the meeting, the two discussed financial matters pertaining to Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) and Khushal Khan Khattak University of Karak.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured Dr. Naseeruddin that funds would be released for both institutions, providing much-needed support for their academic and research endeavors.

