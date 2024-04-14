Open Menu

KWSC Adopts Measures For Effective Drainage Of Rainwater

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 11:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Karachi Water Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) deployed all its suction machines, dewatering pumps, and other machinery across the city ahead of the rainfall, to ensure the effective drainage of rainwater.

These deployments were made on the directives of the chief minister Sindh, the mayor Karachi, and the chief secretary.

According to the spokesperson of the water corporation, the administrative team had already dispatched all suction machines and dewatering pumps, along with other machinery, to various important locations in the city, including major roads and areas such as Deep Hotel Metro, Governor House, Muslim Gymkhana, Mereweather Tower, Bilawal Chowrangi, Jinnah Airport, Arts Council Chowrangi, PC Hotel, 26 Street, Jinnah Hospital, Nursery, Gora Qabristan, Baloch Colony, FTC Flyover, University Road, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, CM House, and MA Jinnah Road.

He said that the COO KWSC Engineer Assadullah Khan personally inspected the drainage work of water in various parts of the city.

He further mentioned that the drainage work of rainwater would continue until completion and water corporation vehicles and personnel would remain on the roads. Additionally, the water corporation staff is working round the clock to serve the public.

He assured that the drainage work would continue without interruption, and the KWSC staff would remain assigned throughout the night, providing timely drainage services. Furthermore, the KWSC staff is deployed in shifts, ensuring relief services for the citizens.

The spokesperson added that in anticipation of further rainfall, emergency measures would remain in place at the KWSC, and citizens are urged to take precautionary measures during the rain to avoid any inconvenience.

