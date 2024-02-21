Lahore Literary Festival To Start From 23rd
The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is set to captivate audiences once again as it returns for its annual rendezvous of literature, arts, and intellectual discourse
Scheduled to take place at the iconic Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road, from February 23 to February 25, 2024, LLF promises a vibrant exploration of diverse cultures, literature, and contemporary issues.
The festival will also be adorned with vibrant art exhibitions featuring the works of prominent artists such as Faiza Butt, Farida Batool, Masooma Syed, Risham Hosain Syed, Ferrante Ferranti, and a retrospective show of Salima Hashmi.
This three-day cultural extravaganza will feature a rich tapestry of events, including literary discussions, book launches, film screenings, musical performances, and art exhibitions. The festival will host renowned authors, poets, intellectuals, and artists from Pakistan and worldwide, providing a unique cultural exchange and dialogue platform.
Among the highlights of LLF 2024 are the opening ceremony, featuring esteemed speakers such as Iqbal Z. Ahmed, Chairman LLF; Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels; Razi Ahmed, founder and CEO LLF; and Piotr Buszta, Head of Communication Trade and Political E.U. Pakistan. The festival will also showcase captivating performances, including a Qawali night, film screenings, and musical acts.
In addition to celebrating literature, LLF will delve into pressing issues of our time through panel discussions and talks, covering topics ranging from climate change and women's rights to the future of the written word in the age of artificial intelligence.
LLF is not merely a literary event, it's a cultural phenomenon that brings together individuals passionate about the arts and humanities. As Lahore transforms into a hub of intellectual stimulation, LLF invites everyone to immerse themselves in this celebration of creativity and diversity.
