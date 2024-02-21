Open Menu

Lahore Literary Festival To Start From 23rd

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is set to captivate audiences once again as it returns for its annual rendezvous of literature, arts, and intellectual discourse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is set to captivate audiences once again as it returns for its annual rendezvous of literature, arts, and intellectual discourse.

Scheduled to take place at the iconic Alhamra Arts Center, Mall Road, from February 23 to February 25, 2024, LLF promises a vibrant exploration of diverse cultures, literature, and contemporary issues.

The festival will also be adorned with vibrant art exhibitions featuring the works of prominent artists such as Faiza Butt, Farida Batool, Masooma Syed, Risham Hosain Syed, Ferrante Ferranti, and a retrospective show of Salima Hashmi.

This three-day cultural extravaganza will feature a rich tapestry of events, including literary discussions, book launches, film screenings, musical performances, and art exhibitions. The festival will host renowned authors, poets, intellectuals, and artists from Pakistan and worldwide, providing a unique cultural exchange and dialogue platform.

Among the highlights of LLF 2024 are the opening ceremony, featuring esteemed speakers such as Iqbal Z. Ahmed, Chairman LLF; Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels; Razi Ahmed, founder and CEO LLF; and Piotr Buszta, Head of Communication Trade and Political E.U. Pakistan. The festival will also showcase captivating performances, including a Qawali night, film screenings, and musical acts.

In addition to celebrating literature, LLF will delve into pressing issues of our time through panel discussions and talks, covering topics ranging from climate change and women's rights to the future of the written word in the age of artificial intelligence.

LLF is not merely a literary event, it's a cultural phenomenon that brings together individuals passionate about the arts and humanities. As Lahore transforms into a hub of intellectual stimulation, LLF invites everyone to immerse themselves in this celebration of creativity and diversity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Film And Movies Exchange Road Salima Hub February Women Event From

Recent Stories

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

2 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

4 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

7 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

2 minutes ago
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

2 minutes ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

2 minutes ago
 UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; ..

UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'

2 minutes ago
 Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sam ..

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample

2 minutes ago
 Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident

Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan