Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Lahore Police have arrested 8,841 proclaimed offenders (POs), 14,154 court absconders, and 4,040 target offenders in various operations against lawbreakers this year.

According to a Lahore police spokesperson, during various operations against lawbreakers, the Cantonment Division arrested 1,887 POs, 2,116 court absconders and 632 target offenders.

In Civil Lines Division, 722 POs, 1,722 court absconders and 235 target offenders were apprehended. The City Division detained 1,947 POs 3,431 court absconders and 1,438 target offenders. In Iqbal Town Division, 1,118 POs, 2,082 CAs and 610 TOs were arrested.

Similarly, in Saddar Division 1,654 POs, 2,397 court absconders and 721 target offenders were taken into custody. Model Town Division arrested1,513 POs, 2,406 court absconders and 404 target offenders.