Open Menu

Lahore Police Arrest 8,841 POs So Far This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

The Lahore Police have arrested 8,841 proclaimed offenders (POs), 14,154 court absconders, and 4,040 target offenders in various operations against lawbreakers this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Lahore Police have arrested 8,841 proclaimed offenders (POs), 14,154 court absconders, and 4,040 target offenders in various operations against lawbreakers this year.

According to a Lahore police spokesperson, during various operations against lawbreakers, the Cantonment Division arrested 1,887 POs, 2,116 court absconders and 632 target offenders.

In Civil Lines Division, 722 POs, 1,722 court absconders and 235 target offenders were apprehended. The City Division detained 1,947 POs 3,431 court absconders and 1,438 target offenders. In Iqbal Town Division, 1,118 POs, 2,082 CAs and 610 TOs were arrested.

Similarly, in Saddar Division 1,654 POs, 2,397 court absconders and 721 target offenders were taken into custody. Model Town Division arrested1,513 POs, 2,406 court absconders and 404 target offenders.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Saddar Court

Recent Stories

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands t ..

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco

7 minutes ago
 Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza sit ..

Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks re ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review ar ..

Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board ..

Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags e ..

4 minutes ago
 Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed ..

Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone

4 minutes ago
Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakist ..

Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community

4 minutes ago
 Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

4 minutes ago
 DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive me ..

DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon

25 minutes ago
 UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial En ..

UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology

25 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

25 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan