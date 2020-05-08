Lahore Press Club demands special care of COVID-19 affected journalist

The Lahore Press Club (LPC) body has demanded the government ensure special look after of senior journalist, Shahid Ali Farrukh, who has been admitted to the Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after being declared a COVID-19 positive by doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Lahore Press Club (LPC) body has demanded the government ensure special look after of senior journalist, Shahid Ali Farrukh, who has been admitted to the Punjab Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) after being declared a COVID-19 positive by doctors.

LPC President Arshad Ansari demanded formation of a medical board to look after the journalist. He said that more than 40 media workers had been infected with COVID-19 so far and admitted to different hospitals of the city.

He said the government should fulfill its promise of providing special healthcare facilities to the media workers suffering from coronavirus besides financial support to them.