Lanjar For Crackdown On Highway Robberies, Public Safety

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar emphasized the imperative of eradicating highway robberies, ensuring the safety of highways, and providing security to passengers during a meeting on the overall law and order situation in Ghotki.

Chairing the session, the Minister underscored the need to bring to justice those responsible for robbing individuals and vehicles on highways.

He stressed the necessity of preventing honey traps and kidnappings for ransom under all circumstances, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and harmony with utmost dedication.

The Minister pledged to review follow-up reports on the directives within fifteen days and conduct field visits to ensure their implementation.

Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, also present at the meeting, highlighted the police force's commitment to combatting crime, urging the police to execute their duties within the bounds of the law.

He stressed the importance of enhancing the effectiveness and coordination of police check posts along Sindh highways, particularly during snap checks, patrolling, and picketing.

Memon emphasized that decisive actions against criminals are essential for ensuring successful outcomes and advocated for intelligence-based operations to prevent dacoities and facilitate the apprehension of criminals.

The meeting extensively discussed police measures aimed at maintaining peace in Ghotki and other adjacent areas, with DIGP - Sukkur and concerned SSPs providing detailed briefings on law and order and police initiatives.

