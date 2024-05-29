Largest Container Vessel Docks At South Asia Pakistan Terminals
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 03:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) In a significant milestone for the country's maritime industry, the largest container vessel to date, MSC Anna, docked at the South Asia Pakistan Terminals (SAPT) on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson for Karachi Port Trust (KPT), the arrival of the imposing MSC Anna highlights the nation's advancing maritime capabilities.
Rear Admiral Rizwan Ahmed, General Manager of Operations KPT, was on hand to oversee the event, underscoring its importance for SAPT and the broader maritime sector.
His presence at the terminal emphasized the monumental nature of the occasion for the country's shipping industry.
