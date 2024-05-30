Open Menu

Larkana Police Arrest 10 Accused Recover Weapon, Phone, Bike

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Larkana police arrest 10 accused recover weapon, phone, bike

Larkana police arrested 10 accused from different areas while taking action against criminals and recovered weapons, hashish, stolen motorcycle and valuable mobile phones

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Larkana police arrested 10 accused from different areas while taking action against criminals and recovered weapons, hashish, stolen motorcycle and valuable mobile phones.

Dari police arrested four accused Wasim Chandio, Rameez Machhi, Fayaz Mangrio and Wasim Soomro wanted by police in different cases, Allahabad police arrested two drug dealers Khalil Abro and Talib Sheikh and recovered 2.

5kg hashish, Bakapure police arrested Farid Abro who was involved in more than 20 cases of drug dealing, police arrested Khalid Malik from Tangwani District Kashmore Ratodero with a gun without license and cartridges, police also arrested accused Riyaz involved in more than 10 cases of serious nature and Fatehpure police arrested the wanted suspect Rahab Machhi.

During the raid police recovered a stolen mobile phone and motorcycle.

