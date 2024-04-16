Law And Order Situation To Restore At Any Cost: Lanjar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Home Minister Sindh Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar has said that the top priority of the Sindh government was to restore law and order situation at any cost in the province.
During his visit to different districts Tuesday, he said that the Police and Rangers were not only carrying out targeted operations in Karachi but also cracking down on street crimes.
He said that anti dacoit operation by police, once started, will continue till all gangs and their members are eliminated and complete peace is restored in upper Sindh districts.
Minister said that the Sindh government would restore law and order in the entire province.
Lanjar said strict action would have to be taken against those who were found supplying sophisticated and other weapons to the gangs, operating from the riverine areas of Kandhkot.
He pointed out that the joint Police and Rangers actions were under way in the riverine areas of Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts, and said that the strategy adopted in this regard was producing desirable results.
Earlier, the minister chairing a meeting of senior district administration and police officers in Kandhkot SSP’s Office on Monday evening. The home minister was briefed about the law and order situation in different districts of Sindh.
