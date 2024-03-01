Lawyers' bodies temporarily call off strike

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The lawyers' bodies on Friday temporarily called off strike against the shifting of some civil courts from Aiwan-i-Adl to Model Town, till March 15.

The announcement was made by the representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Punjab Bar Council (PbBC), Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) and Lahore Bar Association (LBA) in a joint press conference held here on Friday.

Addressing the press conference, SCBA president Shahzad Shaukat said that today is 73rd day of LBA's strike but the authorities concerned had not taken notice of it. He said that the strike was being called off for a specific period to the extent of Aiwan-i-Adl whereas the strike would continue in Model Town courts.

"We intended to ensure that the new Lahore High Court chief justice should not feel pressure by the strike", he added. The SCBA president demanded the new chief justice to withdraw the controversial notification for the shifting of courts.

LHCBA President Asad Manzoor Butt said that until the notification for the shifting of civil and family courts from Aiwan-i-Adl to Model Town was withdrawn, their concerns would not be addressed.

LBA President Munir Hussain Bhatti expressed dismay over the shifting of 11 courts to Model Town, warning of disciplinary action against lawyers who appear there.