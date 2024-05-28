Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 5.46m From 117 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

LESCO collects over Rs 5.46m from 117 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.46 million from 117 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 230th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 230th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.92 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.13 million from 16 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.45 million from 26 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.14 million from 09 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.49 million from 16 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.48 million from 12 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.24 million from 13 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.

61 million from 07 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 230 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered more than Rs 04 billion outstanding dues from 104,092 dead defaulters.

He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 634.79 million from 15,111 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 950.58 million from 13,663 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 621.00 million from 11,832 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 245.87 million from 6,194 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 409.12 million from 9,047 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 588.53 million from 12,158 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 354.88 million from 16,486 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 596.57 million from 19,601 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Jamshed Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

26 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

4 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

4 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

4 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

4 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

5 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

6 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan