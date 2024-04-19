LHC orders replacement of two environment officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the replacement of two officers of the Environment Department due to their failure to take action against environment polluters.

The court directed the director general of Environment to immediately replace the deputy directors of Environment in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing petitions, filed by one Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

At the beginning of the proceedings, the officers and law officers of the departments concerned appeared and submitted reports regarding their respective departments.

The court asked about the plans of the Central business District (CBD) Punjab for the 100-acre area.

In response, the lawyer stated that the CBD was undertaking a project for the Punjab government.

At this point, a member of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission informed the court that housing societies were utilising the agricultural lands, posing potential food security issues.

However, Justice Shahid Karim emphasised that the government needed to address the matter seriously.

The counsel for CBD mentioned that numerous illegal housing societies were operating around Lahore, noting that land was acquired, electricity poles installed, and housing societies formed.

To which, the court suggested that there might not be a policy in place regarding housing societies.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until the next week.