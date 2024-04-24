Open Menu

LHC Sets Aside ECP's Notice On Vote Recount Plea In NA-79

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 09:54 PM

LHC sets aside ECP's notice on vote recount plea in NA-79

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the winning candidate on an application for a vote recount in constituency NA-79, Gujranwala

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the winning candidate on an application for a vote recount in constituency NA-79, Gujranwala.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the order in response to a petition filed by Ehsan Ullah Virk of the Sunni Ittehad Council, challenging the ECP's notice for a vote recount in NA-79.

The petitioner, Ehsan Ullah Virk, had submitted that he was declared the successful candidate from NA-79 in the February 8 elections.

He further submitted that after the elections, the ECP constituted appellate tribunals to hear the election petitions against the victory of the returned candidates. He contended that applications for recounting of votes could not be entertained after the constitution of the appellate tribunals. However, the ECP illegally entertained one such application by the defeated candidate in the NA-79 constituency and issued a notice requiring his appearance. He requested the court to set aside the impugned notice for being illegal.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore High Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Gujranwala February From Court NA-79

Recent Stories

New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic ..

New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid H ..

6 minutes ago
 ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

ASI suspended for manhandling mobile snatcher

6 minutes ago
 Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

Addit’l FS receives journalists from UAE, KSA

5 minutes ago
 Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT a ..

Literary activities continue in book fair by ICT admin

13 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children aft ..

Russia, Ukraine to exchange displaced children after rare talks

13 minutes ago
 MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to bene ..

MNAs for favorable wheat procurement terms to benefit farmers

13 minutes ago
Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

Bolt named ICC Men’s T20 WC 2024 ambassador

17 minutes ago
 Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam ..

Raja Qamar, Chairman RBISE visit Intermediate exam centers, review arrangements

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assu ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique assures action after DHQ Gujrat in ..

13 minutes ago
 LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recoun ..

LHC sets aside notice issued by ECP on vote recount plea in NA-133

13 minutes ago
 Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen b ..

Envoys call on FM; pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties

13 minutes ago
 Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan