LHC Sets Aside ECP's Notice On Vote Recount Plea In NA-79
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2024 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday set aside a notice issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to the winning candidate on an application for a vote recount in constituency NA-79, Gujranwala.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the order in response to a petition filed by Ehsan Ullah Virk of the Sunni Ittehad Council, challenging the ECP's notice for a vote recount in NA-79.
The petitioner, Ehsan Ullah Virk, had submitted that he was declared the successful candidate from NA-79 in the February 8 elections.
He further submitted that after the elections, the ECP constituted appellate tribunals to hear the election petitions against the victory of the returned candidates. He contended that applications for recounting of votes could not be entertained after the constitution of the appellate tribunals. However, the ECP illegally entertained one such application by the defeated candidate in the NA-79 constituency and issued a notice requiring his appearance. He requested the court to set aside the impugned notice for being illegal.
