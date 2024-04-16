LHC Sets Aside Victory Notification Of PML-N Candidate From NA-81
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Azhar Qayyum from NA-81 Gujranwala and restored the membership of Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Bilal Ijaz Chaudhry as MNA
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Azhar Qayyum from NA-81 Gujranwala and restored the membership of Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Bilal Ijaz Chaudhry as MNA.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by Bilal Ijaz Chaudhry challenging the notification for Azhar Qayyum's victory.
The petitioner had approached the court against the Election Commission's decision to declare Azhar Qayyum as the successful candidate from NA-81, Gujranwala.
He submitted that he was declared successful from NA-81 by a margin of 8000 votes, but the Election Commission illegally declared Azhar Qayyum successful in a vote recount. He submitted that the returning officer reduced his 2500 votes in recounting. He submitted that the Election Commission could not order a vote recount after the formation of the election tribunal. He pleaded with the court to set aside the victory notification of Azhar Qayyum.
It is pertinent to mention that the court had suspended the notification for Azhar Qayyum's victory at the last hearing.
Recent Stories
11 ACE employees get promotion
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price
Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC
Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues
Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister
Inferno devastates historic Copenhagen landmark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 ACE employees get promotion3 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers3 minutes ago
-
Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price4 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP8 minutes ago
-
Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA8 minutes ago
-
Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues8 minutes ago
-
Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan4 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 6.05m from 326 defaulters in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
Call for exemplary punishment to accused in Alipur 8 family members murder case4 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits 9 TLP activists in terrorism case9 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 281 power pilferers in 24 hours4 minutes ago