LHC Sets Aside Victory Notification Of PML-N Candidate From NA-81

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 08:24 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday set aside the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Azhar Qayyum from NA-81 Gujranwala and restored the membership of Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Bilal Ijaz Chaudhry as MNA

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by Bilal Ijaz Chaudhry challenging the notification for Azhar Qayyum's victory.

The petitioner had approached the court against the Election Commission's decision to declare Azhar Qayyum as the successful candidate from NA-81, Gujranwala.

He submitted that he was declared successful from NA-81 by a margin of 8000 votes, but the Election Commission illegally declared Azhar Qayyum successful in a vote recount. He submitted that the returning officer reduced his 2500 votes in recounting. He submitted that the Election Commission could not order a vote recount after the formation of the election tribunal. He pleaded with the court to set aside the victory notification of Azhar Qayyum.

It is pertinent to mention that the court had suspended the notification for Azhar Qayyum's victory at the last hearing.

