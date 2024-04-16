Open Menu

LHC Suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s Victory Notification From PP-133

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 01:07 PM

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

The court has also sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan on a plea moved by Mian Atif of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the victory notification of PML-N candidate Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nanka Sahib Constituency.

The court passed the order on a petition submitted by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Muhammad Atif against victory of Rana Arshad of the PML-N.

The LHC also sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The petitioner said that he won with a substantial margin of 3500 votes but the ECP declared Rana Arshad winner after the votes’ counts.

The petitioner said that the returning officer reduced the petitioner's votes during the recount. He said that he was declared loser with the margin of 2500 votes.

As per the returning officer's records, Rana Muhammad Arshad garnered 44,323 votes, while independent candidate Mian Atif received 41,632 votes. Rana Arshad's victory was affirmed with a margin of 2,691 votes.

It may be mentioned here that on April 6th, Rana Muhammad Arshad, representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), was officially declared the winner from PP-133 after the recount.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan April May Muslim From Court PP-133

Recent Stories

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

2 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

13 hours ago
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

16 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

18 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

18 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

18 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan