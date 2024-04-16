LHC Suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s Victory Notification From PP-133
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 01:07 PM
The court has also sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan on a plea moved by Mian Atif of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended the victory notification of PML-N candidate Rana Arshad from PP-133, Nanka Sahib Constituency.
The court passed the order on a petition submitted by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) leader Muhammad Atif against victory of Rana Arshad of the PML-N.
The LHC also sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
The petitioner said that he won with a substantial margin of 3500 votes but the ECP declared Rana Arshad winner after the votes’ counts.
The petitioner said that the returning officer reduced the petitioner's votes during the recount. He said that he was declared loser with the margin of 2500 votes.
As per the returning officer's records, Rana Muhammad Arshad garnered 44,323 votes, while independent candidate Mian Atif received 41,632 votes. Rana Arshad's victory was affirmed with a margin of 2,691 votes.
It may be mentioned here that on April 6th, Rana Muhammad Arshad, representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), was officially declared the winner from PP-133 after the recount.
