LHC Suspends Victory Notification Of Azhar Qayyum From NA-81 Gujranwala
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the victory notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) leader Azhar Qayyum from NA-81 Gujranwala.
Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on a petition filed by Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Bilal Ijaz Chaudhry challenging the notification for Azhar Qayyum's victory.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his client was declared successful from NA-81 by a margin of 8000 votes, but the Election Commission declared Azhar Qayyum successful in a vote recount.
He submitted that the returning officer reduced 2500 votes of his client in recounting. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification for victory of respondent and suspend the same until the final decision of the petition.
The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended the notification for Azhar Qayyum's victory and also gave an opportunity to the Election Commission to file a reply by the next date of hearing.
It is pertinent to mention here that Azhar Qayyum was declared successful from NA-81 Gujranwala in a vote recount on March 15.
