Man died in a road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) A man was crushed to death in a road mishap under the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police station, here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Afzal r/o Chak No.58-SB was going to Sargodha on rickshaw, when all of sudden rickshaw hit with a speeding truck near Sargodha, Faisalabad road. As a result, Afzal died on spot.

Further investigation was under way.